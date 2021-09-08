Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 8 2021 5:30pm
01:45

RCMP decides not to apologize to Black community for excessive Halifax street checks

The RCMP says there will be no formal apology to Halifax’s Black communities for its heavy use of street checks, despite the Halifax Regional Police having done so. Amber Fryday reports.

Advertisement

Video Home