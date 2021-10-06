Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
October 6 2021 6:36pm
01:41

Petition launched for independent investigation into Halifax police

A petition has been launched calling for an independent investigation of Halifax Regional Police’s actions during the homeless encampment evictions in August. Graeme Benjamin has the details.

