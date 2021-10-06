Global News at 6 Halifax October 6 2021 6:36pm 01:41 Petition launched for independent investigation into Halifax police A petition has been launched calling for an independent investigation of Halifax Regional Police’s actions during the homeless encampment evictions in August. Graeme Benjamin has the details. Petition launched for independent investigation into Halifax police actions during shelter evictions REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8249014/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8249014/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?