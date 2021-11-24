Woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after she was hit by someone driving a car in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by someone driving a vehicle in the 300 block of Pleasant Street around 8:15 a.m.

They say collision investigators are on scene and the investigation in ongoing.

Pleasant Street has been closed to traffic between Atlantic Street and Mount Hope Avenue and motorists are asked to use alternative routes.