Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Crime
March 27 2021 9:20pm
00:32

Halifax police investigating video showing officer making ‘unacceptable’ comments during ‘high-risk’ situation

Warning: This video contains disturbing content. Discretion advised.
Halifax Regional Police confirmed in a statement to media on Saturday that they were investigating after a video began circulating on social media of an incident that purportedly occurred on Friday, showing an officer pointing what appears to be a gun at a man whose hands are up. At one point the officer makes comments that a Halifax Police statement would later call “unacceptable”. The police statement regarding the incident said it involved a “high-risk situation involving drugs and weapons offences.”

Advertisement

Video Home