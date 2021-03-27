Halifax police investigating video showing officer making ‘unacceptable’ comments during ‘high-risk’ situation

Warning: This video contains disturbing content. Discretion advised.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed in a statement to media on Saturday that they were investigating after a video began circulating on social media of an incident that purportedly occurred on Friday, showing an officer pointing what appears to be a gun at a man whose hands are up. At one point the officer makes comments that a Halifax Police statement would later call “unacceptable”. The police statement regarding the incident said it involved a “high-risk situation involving drugs and weapons offences.”