Halifax police union says officer did nothing wrong in encounter with Black man in viral video

The union representing Halifax Regional Police members says it’s disappointed that its police chief “joined the social media fray” following a social media video that shows an officer aiming his weapon at a Black man.

In a Monday news release, the Halifax Regional Police Association is disputing that the officer involved made a comment threatening the man’s life.

The social media video captures part of a police response to a weapons call on Wentworth Drive on March 26.

In it, a man is holding his hands up in the air, walking around a parked vehicle while an officer follows him with his weapon drawn. The video’s audio seems to capture the officer making a threat against the man’s life before the man bolts from the scene.

The video, shared by DeRico Symonds, co-founder of advocacy group GameChangers902, captioned it on Twitter saying the officer can be heard saying “I will shoot you for a f–king laugh.”

Another post sharing the same video says the officer said “I’ll fill you with f–king lead.”

The association said in the release that this was an incorrect assertion.

“The audio from the clip, while of poor quality, does not appear to support this allegation,” the statement read.

Since the video’s release, HRP Chief Dan Kinsella has said the “comments that appear to have been made by our officer” were “unacceptable.” He confirmed the officer has been placed in administrative duties while an internal investigation takes place.

2:06 Halifax leaders call for transparent probe into ‘disturbing’ police encounter with Black man Halifax leaders call for transparent probe into ‘disturbing’ police encounter with Black man

HRPA says the police officer involved was not given a fair process by law to address an allegation.

“The HRPA is extremely disappointed that, without investigation, Chief of Police Dan Kinsella quickly joined the social media fray and announced that the comments incorrectly attributed to the officer are ‘unacceptable.’

“Rather than conduct an investigation following the requirements of the Police Act, the Chief has already announced his disciplinary conclusion via tweet,” the release read.

“Our members have come to understand that they cannot rely on support from their leadership.”

The union claims it is confident that an investigation will reveal that the allegations are false.

“Our member successfully navigated a high-risk situation without requisite force and in accordance with his training,” said HRPA.

“Calling for the dismissal of an officer based on social media misinformation does not reflect a system of justice that benefits anyone.”

Symonds said in a Sunday statement that his organization considers the actions of the police officer in the video “an act of police misconduct,” and “racially motivated in nature.”

