Halifax police officer under investigation for ‘unacceptable’ comments in video with man held at gunpoint

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police has launched an internal investigation after the chief of police admitted “comments that appear to have been made by our officer” in a video posted on social media were “unacceptable.”

The officer has been placed on administrative duties until the investigation is complete.

Read more: Halifax police apologize to black community for street checks

The video was posted by youth and community leader DeRico Symonds. It shows an officer, who Symonds said is white, with his weapon drawn at a man, who is Black. The two are in a parking lot, and the video appears to be recorded from an apartment balcony. The man has both hands in the air, and walks around a parked truck, while the officer follows. In the audio, the officer can be heard yelling and using foul language at the man, who then runs away.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, HRP Chief Dan Kinsella says the incident took place on March 26, and involved a “high-risk situation involving drugs and weapons offences.”

The video led many on Twitter to express outrage over the officer’s conduct.

In his statement, released Saturday night, Kinsella says he understands the response.

“We recognize that any such incident can be deeply damaging to police community relations,” he said.

“We are committed to a full investigation and ask members of the public to allow for due process to take place.”