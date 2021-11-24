Edmonton police looking for several people after June homicide in Ritchie neighbourhood

In hopes someone will come forward with new information, police have released photos and surveillance video of people they believe may have information regarding a homicide last summer in south Edmonton.

Xavier Chartier, 30, died after being stabbed on June 2 in the Ritchie neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue around 1:30 a.m., where they found Chartier in medical distress and began to perform first aid.

Paramedics arrived shortly and took over, treating and transporting Chartier to hospital, where police said he later died of stab wounds from a fight.

Roughly 15 minutes before officers arrived on scene, police said Chartier was spotted on video surveillance walking east in an alley between 80 Street and 79 Avenue.

Three other men were also captured on video and were believed to be with Chartier at the time.

At 1:22 a.m. police said an injured Chartier cut through several yards and asked for help at a home on 78 Avenue, east of 99 Street.

Investigators believe Chartier was with another man at that time, although he left before emergency crews arrived.

Two minutes later at approximately 1:24 a.m., a surveillance camera captured two men — a cyclist and pedestrian — headed north on 99 Street, before they turned east onto 80 Avenue.

In a news release, police said the cyclist shouted back to the man on foot, “What’s the buzzer?” which could be heard in the video released on Wednesday. (Watch in the video player at the top of this story.)

Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021.Later that day, a street and alley were blocked off with police tape as homicide investigators combed the area.

Police recovered a Peugeot bicycle at the scene, which was seem circulating the area just before the fatal altercation. Police say the bike is unique in that the front wheel is noticeably larger than the rear wheel, which was painted red.

A Peugeot bicycle recovered from the scene where Xavier Chartier was killed in south Edmonton's Ritchie neighbourhood on June 2, 2021. Supplied by Edmonton police

Homicide detectives are asking the public for help identifying the three men from the alley, along with the cyclist, male pedestrian, and anyone who has information about the unique bicycle.

Police are also hoping to speak with a sixth person — a man wearing a red bandana, tank top and jeans in a photo released to the media — who may have lived in the Ritchie area during the spring and summer months.

Investigators say the unknown man may be able to help with the investigation.

“Any information is important,” said homicide det. Jared Buhler.

“I know there are people out there who have received information from persons who were here or have received information themselves indirectly that would progress this investigation.

“People might not believe that the information is important because they’ve received it second or third-hand but I can tell you that every piece of information is important.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "People might not believe that the information is important because they've received it second or third-hand but I can tell you that every piece of information is important."

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS by phone at 780-423-4567. People can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by using their website.