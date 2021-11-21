B.C. floods: Border officials may consider exemptions to COVID-19 rules on a case-by-case basis

British Columbians in flood-stricken parts of the province may be allowed to cross into the U.S. and back for emergency purposes without a COVID-19 vaccination, PCR test, or even a passport in extreme cases, Global News has learned.

The Canada Border Services Agency was working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to allow residents of disaster areas to access the U.S. for emergency reasons, on a case-by-case basis, says an official with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office.

The official stressed exemptions should not be considered a general permission for British Columbians to head south for routine shopping, and there is no guarantee U.S. officials will allow an individual to cross in any particular case.

Canada’s current border regulations, which require vaccination to cross into the U.S. and a valid PCR test upon return, remain in place. But CBSA officials in B.C. have been instructed to apply exceptions for residents affected by the disaster.

Canada has no jurisdiction over U.S. CBP officers, but U.S. officials are aware of the situation in B.C., and officers may let unvaccinated residents cross for essential purposes, the official said.

Such exceptional reasons could include the need to travel through the U.S. to bypass Canadian highway closures, or a need to buy essential supplies such as gas or food not available in B.C.

While a passport is usually required to cross into the U.S., the official said the U.S. may be prepared to consider alternate forms of identification for British Columbians who need to cross the border for emergency purposes.

On Saturday, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said he was in contact with the federal government about the possibility of relaxing Canada’s border PCR test requirements, ahead of Nov. 30.

That’s the current date for Canada to drop the requirement for people visiting the U.S. for a duration of less than 72 hours to show a negative test when returning to Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to meet with the Incidence Response Group of Cabinet on Sunday for an update on the situation in B.C.

British Columbia has opened two highway routes between the Lower Mainland and the rest of the province. All major routes between the populous urban centre and the interior were cut off by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains last weekend.

At least four people have been confirmed dead, and major flooding continues to affect several communities.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to B.C., and a Royal Canadian Air Force C-C-177 Globemaster arrived in the province Saturday, delivering three C-H-146 Griffon helicopters from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron to assist.

