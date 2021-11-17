Menu

Environment

Travellers trapped in Hope, B.C. evacuate as Highway 7 temporarily reopened

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 10:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Travellers stranded as floods leave city of Hope cut off from rest of B.C.' Travellers stranded as floods leave city of Hope cut off from rest of B.C.
WATCH: More than 1,000 people remain stranded in Hope, British Columbia, after catastrophic flooding cut off access to the city. Kamil Karamali looks at how critical supplies, like food and medicine, are running out.

The more than 1,000 travellers stranded in Hope, B.C., since Monday when heavy rains triggered catastrophic landslides were given a chance to get out Wednesday evening.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation said it was temporarily opening Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope to westbound traffic, after crews made progress clearing the storm-damaged route.

Read more: Current status of B.C.’s major highways and roadways as routes remain closed

“This opening will be limited to westbound traffic only and is only open to passenger vehicles,” the ministry said in a media release.

“The intent of this opening is to allow those people stranded in Hope to make their way toward the Lower Mainland.”

Once travellers evacuate, the ministry said the highway would be closed again to all but emergency vehicles to allow crews to continue repair work.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: History of the Sumas Prairie' B.C. floods: History of the Sumas Prairie
B.C. floods: History of the Sumas Prairie

Evacuees were being warned of significant congestion and delays on the highway.

The move came amid growing concerns over dwindling supplies at grocery stores and pharmacies.

Earlier Wednesday, Hope’s small airport was packed with people looking to pay thousands of dollars to charter a flight out of the community.

Read more: Abbotsford mayor hopeful as some flood waters recede, key pump station holds out

Hope, a critical crossroad community at the mouth of the Fraser Valley, lies at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway, the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3 and Highway 7.

All four routes were closed, with some suffering major damage, as an atmospheric river delivered a deluge of rain to the region on the weekend triggering multiple landslides.

