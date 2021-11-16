Stuck in Hope: B.C. community rallies to help stranded travellers as supplies run low

Send this page to someone via email

The community of Hope, B.C., is rallying to support travellers affected by flooding in the region.

The Coquihalla Highway, which links Metro Vancouver with B.C.’s Interior, has sustained significant damage from multiple mudslides.

With Highway 7 also blocked, many motorists are now stranded in Hope.

The town is supporting about 1,100 people with meals and about 900 have been sleeping at a local church and high school.

Residents, meanwhile, are stepping up to help others.

The Vancouver North East Chiefs hockey team found themselves trapped on Highway 7.

It seemed like the under-18 hockey team would be spending the night sleeping on the bus until a player’s uncle stepped in and welcomed the players, turning his small home into something of a makeshift hotel.

“We’re very, very thankful,” coach Jamie Jackson said.

Addressing the team inside the home, Jackson reminded his players that one of the purposes of their road trip was to bond with teammates.

“I think we definitely did that,” he told them.

There is growing frustration as it remains unclear when those trapped in Hope will be able to drive out of the district. Dwindling stocks at local grocery stores are adding to the frustration.

The province says it is getting supplies to Hope and clearing a route to reconnect the community with the Lower Mainland.