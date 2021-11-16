Menu

Stuck in Hope: B.C. community rallies to help stranded travellers as supplies run low

By Kamil Karamali & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 10:12 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. flooding: Hundreds of travelers still stranded in Hope' B.C. flooding: Hundreds of travelers still stranded in Hope
WATCH: The community of Hope is a refuge for hundreds of travellers stuck between the Interior and the Lower Mainland. All the highways surrounding hope have been cut off by slides and washouts. Kamil Karamali has the latest on the situation there and the extent of the damage in the region.

The community of Hope, B.C., is rallying to support travellers affected by flooding in the region.

The Coquihalla Highway, which links Metro Vancouver with B.C.’s Interior, has sustained significant damage from multiple mudslides.

With Highway 7 also blocked, many motorists are now stranded in Hope.

The town is supporting about 1,100 people with meals and about 900 have been sleeping at a local church and high school.

Residents, meanwhile, are stepping up to help others.

Click to play video: 'B.C. flooding: Rescues and evacuations continue in Fraser Valley' B.C. flooding: Rescues and evacuations continue in Fraser Valley
B.C. flooding: Rescues and evacuations continue in Fraser Valley

The Vancouver North East Chiefs hockey team found themselves trapped on Highway 7.

It seemed like the under-18 hockey team would be spending the night sleeping on the bus until a player’s uncle stepped in and welcomed the players, turning his small home into something of a makeshift hotel.

Read more: Reopening of Coquihalla Highway could take ‘weeks or months’ due to flood damage

“We’re very, very thankful,” coach Jamie Jackson said.

Addressing the team inside the home, Jackson reminded his players that one of the purposes of their road trip was to bond with teammates.

“I think we definitely did that,” he told them.

There is growing frustration as it remains unclear when those trapped in Hope will be able to drive out of the district. Dwindling stocks at local grocery stores are adding to the frustration.

The province says it is getting supplies to Hope and clearing a route to reconnect the community with the Lower Mainland.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
bc storm tagBC Flooding tagCoquihalla closed tagHope BC taghighway 7 closed tagBC highway closed tagHope BC stranded travellers tag

