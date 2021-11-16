Downtown Winnipeg skywalk damaged by snow clearing equipment

A downtown Winnipeg skywalk connected to Canada Life Centre is closed after the city says it was hit by snow-clearing equipment.
The overhead walkway spanning Donald Street near Portage Avenue was hit by privately-owned equipment during overnight snow clearing-operations, a city spokesperson said Tuesday.
The privately-owned skywalk and the sidewalks under it have been closed to pedestrians.
The city says the skywalk’s owner has contacted a structural engineer and contractor to access the damage before starting repairs.
Donald Street was closed south of Portage Avenue for a period of time Tuesday as a result of the crash.
A city spokesperson couldn’t say how long the walkway or sidewalks underneath it would remain closed.
