Downtown Winnipeg skywalk damaged by snow clearing equipment

A downtown Winnipeg skywalk connected to Canada Life Centre is closed after the city says it was hit by snow-clearing equipment.

The overhead walkway spanning Donald Street near Portage Avenue was hit by privately-owned equipment during overnight snow clearing-operations, a city spokesperson said Tuesday.

The privately-owned skywalk and the sidewalks under it have been closed to pedestrians.

View image in full screen Workers assess the damage after snow clearing equipment hit a skywalk over Donald Street. Kelly Moore/Global News

The city says the skywalk’s owner has contacted a structural engineer and contractor to access the damage before starting repairs.

Donald Street was closed south of Portage Avenue for a period of time Tuesday as a result of the crash.

A city spokesperson couldn’t say how long the walkway or sidewalks underneath it would remain closed.

