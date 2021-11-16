Menu

Traffic

Downtown Winnipeg skywalk damaged by snow clearing equipment

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 4:49 pm
A skywalk over Donald Street near Portage Avenue and the sidewalks under it are closed after the walkway was hit by snow clearing equipment. View image in full screen
A skywalk over Donald Street near Portage Avenue and the sidewalks under it are closed after the walkway was hit by snow clearing equipment. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

A downtown Winnipeg skywalk connected to Canada Life Centre is closed after the city says it was hit by snow-clearing equipment.

The overhead walkway spanning Donald Street near Portage Avenue was hit by privately-owned equipment during overnight snow clearing-operations, a city spokesperson said Tuesday.

The privately-owned skywalk and the sidewalks under it have been closed to pedestrians.

Workers assess the damage after snow clearing equipment hit a skywalk over Donald Street. View image in full screen
Workers assess the damage after snow clearing equipment hit a skywalk over Donald Street. Kelly Moore/Global News

The city says the skywalk’s owner has contacted a structural engineer and contractor to access the damage before starting repairs.

Donald Street was closed south of Portage Avenue for a period of time Tuesday as a result of the crash.

A city spokesperson couldn’t say how long the walkway or sidewalks underneath it would remain closed.

