Police, civilian vehicles collide in Winnipeg crash

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash between an unmarked Winnipeg police vehicle and another driver Thursday evening.

Police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Main Street near College Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg police officer charged in crash that sent several to hospital

Both police officers in the unmarked vehicle were taken to hospital in stable condition, treated and then released. The other driver, a woman in her 20s, remains in hospital.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) will assume responsibility for the investigation.

