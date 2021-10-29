Police, civilian vehicles collide in Winnipeg crash

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash between an unmarked Winnipeg police vehicle and another driver Thursday evening.
Police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Main Street near College Avenue.
Both police officers in the unmarked vehicle were taken to hospital in stable condition, treated and then released. The other driver, a woman in her 20s, remains in hospital.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) will assume responsibility for the investigation.
