Woman in life-threatening condition after single-vehicle crash in Toronto

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Police say a woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash in Toronto early on Monday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Toronto police said they were called to The Queensway near South Kingsway for reports of a crash.

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Investigators said a car had driven into a hydro pole and spun out of control. They said both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital.

The passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Police said The Queensway was closed on Monday morning.