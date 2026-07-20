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Woman in life-threatening condition after single-vehicle crash in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 10:04 am
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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Police say a woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash in Toronto early on Monday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Toronto police said they were called to The Queensway near South Kingsway for reports of a crash.

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Investigators said a car had driven into a hydro pole and spun out of control. They said both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital.

The passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Police said The Queensway was closed on Monday morning.

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