Traffic

Five hospitalized in seven-vehicle Winnipeg crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 4:49 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser.
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News

Five people are in hospital, one in critical condition, after a crash on Kenaston Boulevard that involved seven vehicles, Winnipeg police said.

The incident took place around 1:20 p.m. Friday at Kenaston and Columbia Drive/Lindenwood Drive East.

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after a car flips in Winnipeg crash

Two other people involved in the crash are in unstable condition, and two more in stable condition, police said.

The intersection is expected to be closed into the evening, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

