Crime

Sex assault charges laid against long-term care home worker: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 2:31 pm
Ottawa police have charged a 65-year-old man in connection with allegations of sexual assault at a city-run long-term care home. View image in full screen
Ottawa police have charged a 65-year-old man in connection with allegations of sexual assault at a city-run long-term care home. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man who worked at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care facility in Ottawa is accused of sexually assaulting residents of the city-run home, Ottawa police said Friday.

The City of Ottawa announced on Oct. 28 that it had notified the Ottawa Police Service and the Ministry of Long-Term Care about alleged sex offences that took place at the home.

The OPS investigation found the incidents involved a food services staff member at the home, employed by the city, according to a statement.

Read more: Investigation into alleged sexual abuse at Ottawa daycare yields no charges

Ottawa police have charged 65-year-old Denis Wissell of Ottawa with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault of a person with a disability.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The city said when the complaint was first received that the accused was immediately removed from the home and affected residents received support.

Families in need of additional help can also contact the OPS’s victim support unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2223.

Click to play video: 'B.C. seniors advocate launches elder abuse review' B.C. seniors advocate launches elder abuse review
B.C. seniors advocate launches elder abuse review – Dec 8, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
