Crime

Investigation into alleged sexual abuse at Ottawa daycare yields no charges

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 2:17 pm
The city-run Charmian Craven Child Care Centre on Jasmine Crescent in Ottawa was the subject of an investigation into allegations of abuse, but no charges were laid after an investigation by police. View image in full screen
The city-run Charmian Craven Child Care Centre on Jasmine Crescent in Ottawa was the subject of an investigation into allegations of abuse, but no charges were laid after an investigation by police. via Google Street View

An investigation into allegations of abuse at a city-run child-care centre in Ottawa has wrapped up with no charges, according to a memo sent Thursday afternoon.

The City of Ottawa first announced in April that one of its municipal daycares, the Charmian Craven Child Care Centre on Jasmine Crescent, was under investigation by the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa and police over an allegation of abuse. The city said the allegation was “sexual in nature” but that it was not provided with further details.

Read more: Ottawa city-run child-care centre under investigation following sexual abuse allegations

Laila Gibbons, Ottawa’s associate general manager of community and social services, said in a memo Thursday afternoon that the city was told on Tuesday that the investigation concluded with no charges being laid.

A spokesperson with the Ottawa Police Service said the force won’t comment on the investigation because it did not result in criminal charges, nor will OPS identify the complainants involved.

Families using the centre and staff of the daycare were told about the outcome on Thursday, according to the memo.

The city is also updating the “serious occurrence report” filed with the Ministry of Education in connection with the investigation.

