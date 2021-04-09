Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa city-run child-care centre under investigation following sexual abuse allegations

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 10:38 am
The city-run Charmian Craven Child Care Centre on Jasmine Crescent in Ottawa is now the subject of an investigation into allegations of abuse. View image in full screen
The city-run Charmian Craven Child Care Centre on Jasmine Crescent in Ottawa is now the subject of an investigation into allegations of abuse. via Google Street View

Police and the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa are investigating allegations of sexual abuse at a city-run daycare centre, according to a memo sent to city council late Thursday.

Donna Gray, the city’s general manager of community and social services, wrote in the memo that the abuse is alleged to involve the Charmian Craven Child Care Centre on Jasmine Crescent.

The allegations were made directly to the Children’s Aid Society and the city has not been provided with further details at this point, Gray said.

Trending Stories

She said the city is cooperating with the investigation and has informed staff and family members about the allegations. The city is also submitting a “serious occurrence report” to Ontario’s Ministry of Education.

An Ottawa police spokesperson said Friday the force would not comment on any ongoing investigations into a named organization unless a charge has been laid.

Story continues below advertisement

“All complaints regarding child abuse are taken seriously and fully investigated,” the spokesperson said.

Global News has reached out to the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa for additional details but has not heard back.

Gray said the city is awaiting the results of the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceCity of Ottawachildrens aid societyOttawa child abuseCharmian Craven Child Care CentreChildren's Aid Society of OttawaOttawa child careOttawa daycare

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers