Ottawa city-run child-care centre under investigation following sexual abuse allegations

Police and the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa are investigating allegations of sexual abuse at a city-run daycare centre, according to a memo sent to city council late Thursday.

Donna Gray, the city’s general manager of community and social services, wrote in the memo that the abuse is alleged to involve the Charmian Craven Child Care Centre on Jasmine Crescent.

The allegations were made directly to the Children’s Aid Society and the city has not been provided with further details at this point, Gray said.

She said the city is cooperating with the investigation and has informed staff and family members about the allegations. The city is also submitting a “serious occurrence report” to Ontario’s Ministry of Education.

An Ottawa police spokesperson said Friday the force would not comment on any ongoing investigations into a named organization unless a charge has been laid.

“All complaints regarding child abuse are taken seriously and fully investigated,” the spokesperson said.

Global News has reached out to the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa for additional details but has not heard back.

Gray said the city is awaiting the results of the investigation.