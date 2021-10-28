Menu

Crime

Ottawa police investigating alleged sex abuse at city-run Garry J. Armstrong care home

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:46 pm
Ottawa police are looking into allegations of sexual abuse at an Ottawa long-term care home. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are looking into allegations of sexual abuse at an Ottawa long-term care home. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police and the Ministry of Long-Term Care are investigating an allegation of sexual abuse at a City of Ottawa-run care home, according to a memo sent to council on Thursday.

The city was told on Tuesday about the allegation involving a staff member and a resident of the Garry J. Armstrong home, per the memo from Donna Gray, Ottawa’s general manager of community and social services.

The staff member in question was immediately removed from the site and the city contacted Ottawa police, the ministry and the resident’s family.

Read more: Investigation into alleged sexual abuse at Ottawa daycare yields no charges

The affected resident is receiving additional support in the meantime, Gray’s memo said.

“We are deeply troubled by this alleged incident. We do not tolerate any form of abuse or neglect in our homes. Staff at the home are fully cooperating with the police to support a thorough and complete investigation,” the memo read.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa police confirmed it was investigating in a statement Thursday afternoon but declined to provide any further details.

Global News has reached out to the ministry for comment on the allegations.

Click to play video: 'Following disturbing care home revelations, questions remain about extent of issues' Following disturbing care home revelations, questions remain about extent of issues
Following disturbing care home revelations, questions remain about extent of issues – May 27, 2020
