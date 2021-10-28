Ottawa police investigating alleged sex abuse at city-run Garry J. Armstrong care home

Send this page to someone via email

Police and the Ministry of Long-Term Care are investigating an allegation of sexual abuse at a City of Ottawa-run care home, according to a memo sent to council on Thursday.

The city was told on Tuesday about the allegation involving a staff member and a resident of the Garry J. Armstrong home, per the memo from Donna Gray, Ottawa’s general manager of community and social services.

The staff member in question was immediately removed from the site and the city contacted Ottawa police, the ministry and the resident’s family.

The affected resident is receiving additional support in the meantime, Gray’s memo said.

“We are deeply troubled by this alleged incident. We do not tolerate any form of abuse or neglect in our homes. Staff at the home are fully cooperating with the police to support a thorough and complete investigation,” the memo read.

Ottawa police confirmed it was investigating in a statement Thursday afternoon but declined to provide any further details.

Global News has reached out to the ministry for comment on the allegations.

