Rouleau, Sask. grain elevator seen on ‘Corner Gas’ destroyed by fire

One of the most recognizable landmarks on the Saskatchewan prairies has burned to the ground.

The grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask., — made famous in the Canadian comedy show Corner Gas — was engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

View image in full screen Firefighters are seen at the site of a grain elevator fire on Friday morning in the community of Rouleau, Sask. Derek Putz / Global News

“Dog River,” the name of the fictional town in the show, was painted across the iconic elevator.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Rouleau is approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Regina.

More to come.