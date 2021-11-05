Menu

Canada

Rouleau, Sask. grain elevator seen on ‘Corner Gas’ destroyed by fire

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 12:17 pm
The grain elevator in the town of Rouleau, Sask., featured on the comedy show 'Corner Gas' was demolished by a fire Friday morning. View image in full screen
The grain elevator in the town of Rouleau, Sask., featured on the comedy show 'Corner Gas' was demolished by a fire Friday morning. CJME submitted / Jecey Buburuz

One of the most recognizable landmarks on the Saskatchewan prairies has burned to the ground.

The grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask., — made famous in the Canadian comedy show Corner Gas — was engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

Firefighters are seen at the site of a grain elevator fire on Friday morning in the community of Rouleau, Sask. View image in full screen
Firefighters are seen at the site of a grain elevator fire on Friday morning in the community of Rouleau, Sask. Derek Putz / Global News

“Dog River,” the name of the fictional town in the show, was painted across the iconic elevator.

Read more: ‘Corner Gas Animated’ to end after 4th season

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Rouleau is approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Regina.

More to come.

