Canada

‘Corner Gas Animated’ to end after 4th season

By Victoria Ahearn The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2021 8:41 pm
Creator and star Brent Butt says in a YouTube video that CTV “has chosen not to pick it up” for the future. View image in full screen
Creator and star Brent Butt says in a YouTube video that CTV “has chosen not to pick it up” for the future. The Comedy Network / Supplied

The fourth season of Corner Gas Animated this summer will be the show’s last.

Creator and star Brent Butt said in a YouTube video that CTV “has chosen not to pick it up” for the future.

Read more: Vehicles from set of ‘Corner Gas’ auctioned off

He said he has “nothing but great things to say” about the network, noting “they’ve been amazing champions and partners” from the beginning.

The latest offshoot in the small-town Saskatchewan Corner Gas franchise airs on CTV Comedy Channel and has won six Canadian Screen Awards.

The network said season 4 starts July 5 and has “a series finale featuring a soon-to-be-revealed Hollywood A-lister.”

The lineup of revealed guest stars includes musician Steven Page and actors Tantoo Cardinal, Kim Coates, Simu Liu, Mark McKinney and Rick Mercer.

The Corner Gas franchise stars Butt as the proprietor of a gas station in the fictional community of Dog River, Sask. The live-action series, which ran on CTV for six seasons and ended in 2009, was the No. 1 sitcom in Canada during its entire run.

Read more: Saskatchewan drive-in movie theatres offering nostalgia this summer

As in the original, the animated version includes co-stars Eric Peterson as Brent’s grouchy dad, Oscar Leroy, and Gabrielle Miller as Lacey, owner of the Ruby cafe.

The franchise includes a 2014 movie.

Season 4 of the animated version sees Butt’s character ban his father from entering the gas station.

McKinney is in the season premiere, playing a pilot in a skydiving expedition.

Corner Gas has changed my life in a thousand ways,” Butt said Monday in a statement, noting he loves the fans and everyone involved in the show.

“This news marks the closing of another chapter in the brand’s history, but Corner Gas has a life of its own. So? who knows what the future will hold?”

Click to play video: 'Calgary photographer preserves Sask. towns on film' Calgary photographer preserves Sask. towns on film
Calgary photographer preserves Sask. towns on film – Dec 19, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
