‘Corner Gas Animated’ to end after 4th season

The fourth season of Corner Gas Animated this summer will be the show’s last.

Creator and star Brent Butt said in a YouTube video that CTV “has chosen not to pick it up” for the future.

He said he has “nothing but great things to say” about the network, noting “they’ve been amazing champions and partners” from the beginning.

The latest offshoot in the small-town Saskatchewan Corner Gas franchise airs on CTV Comedy Channel and has won six Canadian Screen Awards.

The network said season 4 starts July 5 and has “a series finale featuring a soon-to-be-revealed Hollywood A-lister.”

The lineup of revealed guest stars includes musician Steven Page and actors Tantoo Cardinal, Kim Coates, Simu Liu, Mark McKinney and Rick Mercer.

The Corner Gas franchise stars Butt as the proprietor of a gas station in the fictional community of Dog River, Sask. The live-action series, which ran on CTV for six seasons and ended in 2009, was the No. 1 sitcom in Canada during its entire run.

As in the original, the animated version includes co-stars Eric Peterson as Brent’s grouchy dad, Oscar Leroy, and Gabrielle Miller as Lacey, owner of the Ruby cafe.

The franchise includes a 2014 movie.

Season 4 of the animated version sees Butt’s character ban his father from entering the gas station.

McKinney is in the season premiere, playing a pilot in a skydiving expedition.

“Corner Gas has changed my life in a thousand ways,” Butt said Monday in a statement, noting he loves the fans and everyone involved in the show.

“This news marks the closing of another chapter in the brand’s history, but Corner Gas has a life of its own. So? who knows what the future will hold?”

