Vehicles from set of ‘Corner Gas’ auctioned off

Two iconic set pieces from the television show Corner Gas have been sold at auction.

A 1983 Ford F-100 seen on the show as the truck of Hank Yarbo, played by actor Fred Ewanuick, went for $1,800 on Monday at McDougall Auctions.

The truck showed just over 3,000 kilometres and was listed as running rough with an exhaust leak, low oil pressure and a broken tailgate.

Also selling was a 1982 Olds Omega belonging to characters Oscar and Emma Leroy — played by Eric Peterson and the late Janet Wright, respectively — for $800.

The car was in a bit better shape, showing 26,000 clicks but “smells of burning oil.”

The auction house said the consigner has brought in several other set pieces over the years.

Corner Gas, which was filmed in Saskatchewan, ran for six seasons from 2004-09 and spawned a movie that premiered in 2014 and an ongoing animated series.

