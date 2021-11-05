Winter camping starting up in Saskatchewan parks

Send this page to someone via email

For those brave enough to face the cold Saskatchewan winter, online camping reservations are now available at several provincial parks.

Winter camping is available at Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain and Pike Lake Provincial Parks.

Nightly camping fees are lowered from Nov. 1 to March 31 due to reduced services during the winter months.

Electrical sites cost $29 a night and non-electrical sites cost $16 a night.

For those campers who would like a little extra warmth and convenience, three Camp-Easy yurts are available at Echo Lake and two Camp-Easy tents are available at Cypress Hills.

The Camp-Easy sites are $65 a night and can be booked ahead of time online. They include cots, camp chairs, a propane camp stove, wash bin and axe.

Camping reservations can be made on the Saskatchewan Parks website.

To make winter camping even more fun, a number of activities and programs are available in the parks including Trim Your Tree at Cypress Hills.

Starting Nov. 27, visitors can chop down their own Christmas tree from a designated area in the park.

“We know many families will be staying close to home again this season, so we want to ensure there will be a variety of nearby winter experiences and overnight opportunities available for everyone to enjoy,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said.

The following guided programs and activities are also available starting Nov. 27:

“Marvel at the Night Sky” – Fridays at 7:30 p.m. – Around a warm campfire, discover Hollywood blockbuster films whose tales are told across the night sky.

“Move it or Luge It” – Saturdays at 10 a.m. – Fly down the mini luge track with a saucer-style sled and take part in a series of fun winter challenges.

“Cypress Snowshoe” – Saturdays at 2 p.m. – Join park interpreters on a guided snowshoe hike through the snow-covered Lodgepole pines.

The festival of lights will be returning to Pike Lake and Candle Lake Provincial Parks this winter, featuring light displays sponsored by local groups and families.

Pike Lake’s festival will be running on select days between Dec. 10 and Dec. 29 and JS Entertainment Petting Farm will also be on-site during the festival.

Candle Lake’s festival will run on Wednesdays to Sundays starting Dec. 17 and ending on New Year’s Eve. There will be snow castle building, campfires and hot chocolate available.

Valid park entry permits are required year-round in provincial parks. Permits issued for 2021 are valid until March 31, 2022, and can be purchased at a reduced rate of $40.

