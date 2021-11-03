Menu

Crime

Arrests made in 2019 Portage la Prairie taxi driver homicide case

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 4:06 pm
Portage la Prairie taxi driver Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead outside of MacGregor May 20, 2019. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie taxi driver Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead outside of MacGregor May 20, 2019. RCMP Handout

Two people have been charged in connection with the homicide of a Portage la Prairie taxi driver in 2019.

Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead outside of MacGregor — roughly 35 kilometres west of Portage — the night of May 20, 2019.

Read more: Portage la Prairie taxi driver killed while working, RCMP investigating homicide

Police later said they found Peters’ taxi at the Sportsplex in Brandon three days later.

At the time, his daughter said Peters had been working the night he was killed, and that he had been left for dead “on a dirt road.”

Click to play video: 'Portage RCMP looking to ID suspects in 2019 cold-case homicide' Portage RCMP looking to ID suspects in 2019 cold-case homicide
Portage RCMP looking to ID suspects in 2019 cold-case homicide – Oct 7, 2021

In early October of this year, RCMP said investigators had started new searches connected with the case after new evidence had been found in a ditch near where Peters’ body was first found.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time they said officers were searching on Road 55 West, near MacGregor, where Peters was found, as well as on Highway 1, west of nearby Austin, Man.

Read more: Portage RCMP looking to ID suspects in 2019 cold-case homicide

Police haven’t said what new evidence was found. They also haven’t said exactly how Peters was killed.

A few days after announcing the searches, police released photos of two suspects — one of them male and one female — they said were captured on surveillance cameras on the day Peters was killed.

Story continues below advertisement

They said further video footage showed the suspects walking past Kirkcaldy Heights School in Brandon.

On Wednesday RCMP announced the arrests of Trevor Donavan Roulette, 20, and a 16-year-old girl. Both accused were arrested in Portage la Praire, police say.

Read more: RCMP start new search related to 2019 Portage la Prairie taxi driver homicide

Roulette and the teen have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they aren’t looking for any further suspects.

 

