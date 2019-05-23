Portage la Prairie taxi driver killed while working, RCMP investigating homicide

Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man that is being considered a homicide.

RCMP said the man was found unresponsive outside the town of MacGregor on Monday night.

On May 20, 2019, at approximately 8:20 pm, Portage La Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive 51yo male outside the town of Macgregor. The investigation has determined the death to be a homicide. RCMP continue to investigate.#rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 23, 2019

While RCMP have not confirmed the man’s name, family and friends identified him as Jeff Peters, who worked as a taxicab driver in nearby Portage la Prairie.

His daughter, Linzi, said he was working when he died and was left for dead “on a dirt road.”

WATCH: Winnipeg Police investigate the city’s 14th homicide