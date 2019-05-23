Portage la Prairie taxi driver killed while working, RCMP investigating homicide
Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man that is being considered a homicide.
RCMP said the man was found unresponsive outside the town of MacGregor on Monday night.
While RCMP have not confirmed the man’s name, family and friends identified him as Jeff Peters, who worked as a taxicab driver in nearby Portage la Prairie.
His daughter, Linzi, said he was working when he died and was left for dead “on a dirt road.”
