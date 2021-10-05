RCMP start new search related to 2019 Portage la Prairie taxi driver homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP are conducting new searches in connection to the 2019 homicide of a Portage la Prairie taxi driver.

Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead outside of MacGregor — roughly 35 km west of Portage — the night of May 20, 2019.

Police haven’t said how Peters was killed.

At the time, his daughter said Peters was working when he died and was left for dead “on a dirt road.”

0:46 House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police

On Tuesday, police said new evidence found in a ditch near where Peters’ body was found has led investigators to further searches.

Story continues below advertisement

They say officers are searching on Road 55 West, near MacGregor, where Peters was found, as well as on Highway 1, west of nearby Austin, Man.

Read more: RCMP release sketch of suspect in Portage la Prairie child abduction attempt

Police haven’t said what new evidence was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

RCMP search an area in connection to the 2019 death of Jeff Peters, 51. RCMP handout