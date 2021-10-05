Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP start new search related to 2019 Portage la Prairie taxi driver homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 1:54 pm
Portage la Prairie taxi driver Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead outside of MacGregor May 20, 2019. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie taxi driver Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead outside of MacGregor May 20, 2019. RCMP Handout

Manitoba RCMP are conducting new searches in connection to the 2019 homicide of a Portage la Prairie taxi driver.

Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead outside of MacGregor — roughly 35 km west of Portage — the night of May 20, 2019.

Read more: Portage la Prairie taxi driver killed while working, RCMP investigating homicide

Police haven’t said how Peters was killed.

At the time, his daughter said Peters was working when he died and was left for dead “on a dirt road.”

Click to play video: 'House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police' House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police
House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police

On Tuesday, police said new evidence found in a ditch near where Peters’ body was found has led investigators to further searches.

Story continues below advertisement

They say officers are searching on Road 55 West, near MacGregor, where Peters was found, as well as on Highway 1, west of nearby Austin, Man.

Read more: RCMP release sketch of suspect in Portage la Prairie child abduction attempt

Police haven’t said what new evidence was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

RCMP search an area in connection to the 2019 death of Jeff Peters, 51.
RCMP search an area in connection to the 2019 death of Jeff Peters, 51. RCMP handout

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagWinnipeg crime tagPortage la Prairie tagMacGregor tagJeff Peters tagPortage la Prarie RCMP tagtaxi driver death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers