RCMP start new search related to 2019 Portage la Prairie taxi driver homicide

Manitoba RCMP are conducting new searches in connection to the 2019 homicide of a Portage la Prairie taxi driver.
Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead outside of MacGregor — roughly 35 km west of Portage — the night of May 20, 2019.
Police haven’t said how Peters was killed.
At the time, his daughter said Peters was working when he died and was left for dead “on a dirt road.”
On Tuesday, police said new evidence found in a ditch near where Peters’ body was found has led investigators to further searches.
They say officers are searching on Road 55 West, near MacGregor, where Peters was found, as well as on Highway 1, west of nearby Austin, Man.
Police haven’t said what new evidence was found.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
