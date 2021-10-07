Portage RCMP looking to ID suspects in 2019 cold-case homicide

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man., are reaching out to the public in an attempt to identify two suspects in the ongoing investigation of a 2019 homicide.

Jeff Peters, 51, a Portage cab driver, was found dead on the evening of May 20, 2019, outside the town of MacGregor.

Three days later, police found Peters’ taxi at the Sportsplex in Brandon, and surveillance cameras captured footage of two suspects there — a man and a woman — on the day Peters was killed.

View image in full screen Portage la Prairie taxi driver Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead outside of MacGregor May 20, 2019. RCMP Handout

Further video footage shows the suspects walking past Kircaldy Heights School in Brandon.

The man is described as between five-foot-nine and six feet tall, carrying a white sweater, while the woman is between five-foot-four and five-foot-six tall carrying a backpack.

The investigation ramped up after police said Tuesday that new evidence had been discovered in a ditch near where Peters’ body was found, which led investigators to further searches.

RCMP said officers were searching on Road 55 West, near MacGregor, as well as on Highway 1, west of nearby Austin, Man.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

