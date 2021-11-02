1 worker injured after balcony fire in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out on the balcony of a west Edmonton apartment building Tuesday morning, sending one worker to hospital.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a 911 call at 9:37 a.m. about a structure fire at 101 Avenue and 162 Street.

The city said firefighters arrived on scene four minutes later to find flames on a second-storey balcony in the Britannia Youngstown neighbourhood.

View image in full screen A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment building at 10106-162 St. in west Edmonton’s Britannia Youngstown neighbourhood on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Global News

“We were talking to the workers that were on site — they were putting down a vinyl flooring,” EFRS station 4 captain Shannon Funstone said.

“One of the workers had to jump down. He’s been transported to hospital with unspecified injuries right now.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "One of the workers had to jump down. He's been transported to hospital with unspecified injuries right now."

Alberta Health Services said EMS took a man in his 50s to hospital in stable condition.

Crews worked quickly to contain the fire to the balcony, and the flames did not spread inside the building or up into the attic — something Funstone said makes it much harder to get a fire under control.

“Thanks goodness were were able to get here very quickly.”

Fire crews said the balcony was structurally compromised and there was some exterior damage to the building. The fire was declared out at 10:24 a.m.

