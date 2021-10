Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department says one person was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Around 6 a.m., emergency crews were called to Bonaventure Drive and Simpson Crescent where a car was smashed into a tree.

Crews extricated one person from the vehicle, and taken taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

980 CFPL has reached out to London police for more information.

More to come.

Active Incident- MVC with Extrication – Bonaventure Dr & Simpson. Single vehicle into a tree. Working with our partners @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 @CityofLdnOnt #ldnont pic.twitter.com/ClthjbOh0p — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 31, 2021

