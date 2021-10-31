Kelowna Mayor speaks out against racist graffiti

Send this page to someone via email

Racist graffiti spray-painted on a Kelowna business early Saturday morning is being investigated by RCMP.

“The imagery and words spray-painted in this incident are racist,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release. “Hate crimes and hate-motivated criminal activity have no place in our community and our officers are working diligently to identify this suspect.”

2:11 City of Nanaimo forces graffiti vandal to pay more than $15,000 in fines, damages City of Nanaimo forces graffiti vandal to pay more than $15,000 in fines, damages – Oct 10, 2021

The RCMP didn’t indicate what was written, but said a man wearing a mask and dark clothing spray painted the business about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

“This kind of hateful vandalism is taken very seriously by police and by the City of Kelowna,” Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said in a press release.

“This vile act, however, offers us an opportunity for us to all stand together and show that one small-minded person with a container of spray paint does not represent our community.”

1:59 B.C. hair salon owners targeted by anti-mask graffiti B.C. hair salon owners targeted by anti-mask graffiti – Jul 23, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net