Crime

Kelowna Mayor speaks out against racist graffiti

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 12:12 pm
Police are investigating after racist graffiti was found. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after racist graffiti was found. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Racist graffiti spray-painted on a Kelowna business early Saturday morning is being investigated by RCMP.

“The imagery and words spray-painted in this incident are racist,”  Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release. “Hate crimes and hate-motivated criminal activity have no place in our community and our officers are working diligently to identify this suspect.”

The RCMP didn’t indicate what was written, but said a man wearing a mask and dark clothing spray painted the business about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.

“This kind of hateful vandalism is taken very seriously by police and by the City of Kelowna,” Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said in a press release.

“This vile act, however, offers us an opportunity for us to all stand together and show that one small-minded person with a container of spray paint does not represent our community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

 

