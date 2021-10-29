Queen Elizabeth advised by doctors to rest for 2 weeks

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has been advised by her doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks, avoiding official visits and only undertaking light, desk-based duties during this time, palace officials said on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, will not attend a festival of remembrance scheduled for Nov. 13 but has a “firm intention” to be present at a national service of remembrance for military veterans on Nov. 14, the palace added.

The monarch also cancelled an official trip to Northern Ireland this month with the palace saying she had been told to rest by her medical staff.

Queen Elizabeth II cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctors' advice – Oct 20, 2021

