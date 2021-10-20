Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Queen Elizabeth cancels Northern Ireland visit on doctors’ advice

By Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton Reuters
Posted October 20, 2021 7:55 am
Click to play video: '“Eyes of the world” will be on Scotland for climate summit, Queen Elizabeth says' “Eyes of the world” will be on Scotland for climate summit, Queen Elizabeth says
WATCH: “Eyes of the world” will be on Scotland for climate summit, Queen Elizabeth says – Oct 2, 2021

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, decided on Wednesday to rest for the next few days on advice from doctors and cancelled a planned visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace did not say why the queen had been told to rest, though it said the 95-year-old monarch was in “good spirits” and looking forward to visiting Northern Ireland in the future.

“The queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the palace said.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

Click to play video: 'Incoming governor general Mary Simon has virtual audience with Queen Elizabeth' Incoming governor general Mary Simon has virtual audience with Queen Elizabeth
Incoming governor general Mary Simon has virtual audience with Queen Elizabeth – Jul 23, 2021

The queen has reigned for almost seven decades. She was 25 when she became Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6, 1952 on the death of her father.

Story continues below advertisement

Elizabeth, who acceded to the throne as Britain was shedding its imperial power, has symbolized stability for generations of British people, building the popularity of the monarchy despite seismic political, social and cultural change which threatened to make it an anachronism.

A quiet and uncomplaining dedication to the duty of queenship, even in old age, has earned her widespread respect both in Britain and abroad, even from republicans who are eager for abolition of the monarchy.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth turns 95, days after husband Prince Philip’s funeral

A source said the queen’s decision was not related to COVID-19. She is resting at Windsor Castle, the world’s oldest inhabited castle.

The queen sent her “warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,” the palace said.

This week, Elizabeth brushed aside an attempt by a magazine to award her the title of “Oldie of the Year,” saying that she felt too young at heart.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton and Giles Elgood)

© 2021 Reuters
Queen Elizabeth tagBuckingham Palace taghow old is Queen Elizabeth tagqueen elizabeth news tagQueen Elizabeth cancels trip tagQueen Elizabeth cane tagQueen Elizabeth doctor tagQueen Elizabeth doctor advice tagQueen Elizabeth health tagQueen Elizabeth Northern Ireland tagQueen Elizabeth trip tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers