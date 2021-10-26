Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post as well as on 630 CHED and Corus Alberta and Global News Facebook pages.

On Monday, the province reported 1,592 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous three days. The active case count dropped below 10,000 for the first time in weeks.

Alberta had 9,481 active cases on Monday, compared to 10,037 active cases on Friday. Alberta doesn’t provide COVID-19 data on the weekend.

Patients receiving care for COVID-19 in the hospital and the ICU also dropped Monday over Friday.

Monday also marked the first day where Albertans need two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to access any business implementing the Restrictions Exemption Program. Both doses need to have been received at least two weeks prior to attempting to access the business.

As of Monday, 78.9 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and over were fully vaccinated.

