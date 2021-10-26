SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 26, 2021 12:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Phase 2 of Alberta’s Restriction Exemption Program begins Monday' Phase 2 of Alberta’s Restriction Exemption Program begins Monday
(From Oct. 24): If you want to head to the next Edmonton Oilers game, you’ll need more than just one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Monday, the next part of Alberta’s version of the vaccine passport comes into effect. Morgan Black reports.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post as well as on 630 CHED and Corus Alberta and Global News Facebook pages.

Read more: Active cases of COVID-19 dip below 10,000 in Alberta

On Monday, the province reported 1,592 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous three days. The active case count dropped below 10,000 for the first time in weeks.

Alberta had 9,481 active cases on Monday, compared to 10,037 active cases on Friday. Alberta doesn’t provide COVID-19 data on the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada’s self-administered COVID-19 test takes flight' Air Canada’s self-administered COVID-19 test takes flight

Patients receiving care for COVID-19 in the hospital and the ICU also dropped Monday over Friday.

Monday also marked the first day where Albertans need two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to access any business implementing the Restrictions Exemption Program. Both doses need to have been received at least two weeks prior to attempting to access the business.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta telephone town hall to address vaccine questions around fertility and pregnancy

As of Monday, 78.9 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and over were fully vaccinated.

