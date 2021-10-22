Starting Monday, Alberta’s vaccine passport requires 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Oct. 25, Albertans will need to provide proof of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to be allowed into many restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses.

Businesses and venues that implement the restrictions exemption program — described in other jurisdictions as a vaccine passport — require everyone entering to show proof of vaccination or a privately-paid-for negative PCR test in the last 72 hours. If they bring in the REP, businesses can continue operating as usual, without reduced hours or capacity limits. Masking is still mandatory (when not eating and drinking).

Alberta announced it would be bringing in a vaccine passport system on Sept. 15 to help combat the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Initially, Albertans only needed to show proof of their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in order to access places implementing the REP. However, that changes on Monday.

“Anyone accessing a business, venue and service participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program will need to provide government-issued proof of having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days earlier,” the province said in a news release Friday.

1:27 More people rolling up their sleeves after Alberta announces COVID-19 vaccine passport program More people rolling up their sleeves after Alberta announces COVID-19 vaccine passport program – Sep 16, 2021

“Those who are not fully vaccinated can still choose to provide a privately paid negative COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours or valid proof of medical exemption.”

First Nation, out-of-province and Canadian Armed Forces vaccine records are accepted proofs of vaccination, the province stressed, as is the ArriveCan app and valid international travel identity document.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

On Friday, Alberta Health said 656 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the last 24 hours out of 10,732 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 889 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 191 of whom were being treated in ICUs.

Twelve COVID-related deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the last 24 hours.

As of Friday, there were 10,037 active cases in Alberta.

3:57 Questions raised over Alberta’s version of a vaccine passport program Questions raised over Alberta’s version of a vaccine passport program – Sep 16, 2021

The province cited evidence in Alberta that shows having two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine “offers 90 to 91 per cent protection against COVID-19.

“Getting fully vaccinated helps protect you, your loved ones and the health-care system,” the province explained.

As of Friday, 6,424,188 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Eighty-six-point-four per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and older have received one dose of vaccine and 78.3 per cent have received two doses.

The vast majority of Albertans in ICU with COVID-19 are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated. On Friday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw shared that 88 per cent of those in ICU with COVID-19 were unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated.

Here is a summary of the latest #COVID19AB numbers: There are now 889 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 698 in non-ICU, 71.5% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 191 in ICU, 87.9% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/ilPajo8E1W — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) October 22, 2021

“The rising vaccination rates combined with our public health measures are helping to drive down the number of new and active cases and relieve the pressure on our health-care system,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in a news release.

“Getting vaccinated is the best protection we have against COVID-19 and I thank every Albertan who has made the decision to get immunized,” Hinshaw added. “With the Delta variant, the second dose is even more important, so by getting both doses, you are increasing your protection and helping make your community safer.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Alberta’s vaccine passport system starts amid growing fourth wave Alberta’s vaccine passport system starts amid growing fourth wave – Sep 20, 2021

Starting Nov. 15, Albertans will be required to show their vaccine record with QR code for proof of vaccination at all businesses participating in the REP. Their vaccination status will be confirmed through the AB COVID Records Verifier app. Proof of personal identification is still required, the province said.

Albertans can get their QR code online without creating an account.

A printed proof of vaccination with a QR code can be requested from a local registry agent office or by calling 811, at no cost.

Advertisement