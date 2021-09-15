SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Kenney, Hinshaw, Shandro to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Wednesday evening

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 15, 2021 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'What COVID-19 measures should Alberta bring in next?' What COVID-19 measures should Alberta bring in next?
Alberta hospitals are filled to the brim with COVID-19 patients and doctors agree more restrictions are needed. But how far would the province need to go to make a difference? Morgan Black reports.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and president and CEO of Alberta Health Services Dr. Verna Yiu are scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Wednesday evening.

They’re scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. and the news conference will be streamed live in this post. You can also watch the news conference live on Global News Hour at 6.

COVID-19 cases have been surging in Alberta since mid-summer and ICU admissions set a record on Tuesday, with 212 Albertans receiving care for the virus.

Read more: Alberta doctors, chambers of commerce push for COVID-19 vaccine passport

Alberta confirmed 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday out of about 11,900 tests, bringing the total of active cases to 18,265. There were 822 people in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, 65 infectious diseases physicians from across Alberta called for immediate province-wide restrictions of access to indoor non-essential businesses and services for people who not immunized against COVID-19.

“We, Alberta’s infectious diseases physicians, are writing to convey our gravest concerns about the safety of the province’s current COVID-19 approach, and to request immediate province-wide restricted access for unimmunized individuals to public indoor spaces for the purpose of accessing non-essential services,” the letter reads.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination cards to be available for Albertans to print off this week' Vaccination cards to be available for Albertans to print off this week

The doctors said they don’t believe the current measures “go nearly far enough to interrupt transmission.”

On Sept. 3, Kenney announced a province-wide mask mandate, a 10 p.m. liquor cutoff for licensed businesses and a $100 incentive for anyone who hadn’t received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The province also “strongly recommended” anyone who wasn’t vaccinated limit their close contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta’s top doctor says ‘Open for Summer’ plan set stage for 4th wave of COVID-19

On Tuesday, the province announced printable proof-of-vaccination cards would be available starting on Thursday.

“We continue to make it easier for Albertans to securely access their health information, including immunization records, in the palm of their hand any time and anywhere through MyHealth Records,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a news release.

“More Albertans are signing up for this tool every day to access their health information, and if you haven’t done so already, I encourage you to sign up now.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "More Albertans are signing up for this tool every day to access their health information, and if you haven't done so already, I encourage you to sign up now."

This story will be updated after the news conference.

– with files from Caley Ramsay and Emily Mertz, Global News

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagJason Kenney tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagAlberta COVID-19 numbers tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tagAlberta COVID tagalberta covid update tagalberta covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers