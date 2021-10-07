Alberta officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are all scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

The group is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post, on 630 CHED and on Global News and Corus radio Facebook pages.

A media notice about the new conference also said the province will provide an update on supports for businesses.

The update comes as Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU numbers dropped slightly on Wednesday.

There were 1,083 people in hospital and 247 people in the ICU with COVID-19. There were 300 people in the ICU in total.

On Wednesday afternoon, Alberta Health Services said there were 374 ICU beds open in Alberta, including 201 surge beds. The province has a baseline of 173 ICU beds.

Eight critical care nurses from the Canadian Armed Forces began shifts Wednesday at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

Alberta confirmed an additional 1,263 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The province also said an additional 26 COVID-19-related deaths were reported to them over the previous 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,804 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

