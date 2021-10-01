SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta COVID-19 vaccine passport QR codes available but no app to read them

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Everything you need to know about QR codes' Everything you need to know about QR codes
WATCH (Aug. 30): Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans is joined by Ritesh Kotak, a Cybersecurity and Tech Analyst with everything we need to know about QR codes and how to protect our information – Aug 30, 2021

The province updated its COVID-19 records Friday morning, now offering vaccinated Albertans a QR code and watermark to use as proof of immunization.

However, the technology for businesses and facilities to scan the QR code is not ready yet.

Read more: Alberta’s vaccine passport starts Monday amid growing fourth wave

“In anticipation of the new QR code verification app, Alberta.ca/CovidRecords was updated this morning to add a QR code and watermark to the vaccine record,” Alberta Health spokesperson Amanda Krumins told Global News.

“Alberta’s official app to scan COVID Record QR codes will be launched in the coming weeks, pending approval by app stores. The QR code cannot be scanned until the AB COVID Records Verifier app is launched.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Alberta's official app to scan COVID Record QR codes will be launched in the coming weeks, pending approval by app stores. The QR code cannot be scanned until the AB COVID Records Verifier app is launched."

She added the app will not store any personal information.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Some rural Alberta restaurants face restrictions exemption program backlash

Until the app to scan QR codes is ready, Albertans can use their proof of vaccination record from Alberta.ca/CovidRecords or MyHealthRecords (printed or digital) or their paper record from a vaccination provider.

Click to play video: 'Cybersecurity experts raise concerns about vaccine passport QR codes in Alberta' Cybersecurity experts raise concerns about vaccine passport QR codes in Alberta
Cybersecurity experts raise concerns about vaccine passport QR codes in Alberta

The Opposition NDP says without the corresponding app, the QR code is useless.

“The UCP has had weeks to develop a secure vaccine passport system,” said Deron Bilous, NDP critic for Economic Development and Innovation.

“Every day without one further risks public health, the personal information of Albertans, and damage to our economy. This is yet another failure in the UCP’s COVID response.”

Read more: Edmonton businesses not asking for bylaw help enforcing COVID-19 vaccine passport: Iveson

Story continues below advertisement

Many other provinces — including Quebec, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan — have already launched QR codes as part of their vaccine passport systems.

“There is no reason for the delays from the UCP,” Bilous said. “Other jurisdictions have already moved forward with this and Alberta is falling behind.

“As a result, they’re downloading responsibility on to businesses in the middle of this crisis.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "As a result, they're downloading responsibility on to businesses in the middle of this crisis.

“We need leadership from the government. We need a simple, secure and scannable vaccine passport,” Bilous said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta launches COVID-19 vaccine passport program' Alberta launches COVID-19 vaccine passport program
Alberta launches COVID-19 vaccine passport program – Sep 20, 2021

Alberta’s restrictions exemption program — known as a vaccine passport elsewhere in Canada — came into effect on Sept. 20.

Concerns have been raised about how easily a paper-based proof of vaccination can be forged.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta’s new proof of vaccination cards can be easily edited, residents say

On Sept. 14, in a government news release, the province said: “work is also underway to make proof of vaccination available through a QR code. A QR code will be an easier, faster and more secure way to share the immunization record when needed. The QR code is expected to be available in the coming weeks.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta Health Services tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAlberta health tagAlberta COVID-19 tagvaccine passport tagAlberta business tagRestrictions Exemption Program tagQR Code tagImmunization Record tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers