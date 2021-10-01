Alberta COVID-19 vaccine passport QR codes available but no app to read them

The province updated its COVID-19 records Friday morning, now offering vaccinated Albertans a QR code and watermark to use as proof of immunization.
However, the technology for businesses and facilities to scan the QR code is not ready yet.
“In anticipation of the new QR code verification app, Alberta.ca/CovidRecords was updated this morning to add a QR code and watermark to the vaccine record,” Alberta Health spokesperson Amanda Krumins told Global News.
“Alberta’s official app to scan COVID Record QR codes will be launched in the coming weeks, pending approval by app stores. The QR code cannot be scanned until the AB COVID Records Verifier app is launched.”
She added the app will not store any personal information.
Until the app to scan QR codes is ready, Albertans can use their proof of vaccination record from Alberta.ca/CovidRecords or MyHealthRecords (printed or digital) or their paper record from a vaccination provider.
The Opposition NDP says without the corresponding app, the QR code is useless.
“The UCP has had weeks to develop a secure vaccine passport system,” said Deron Bilous, NDP critic for Economic Development and Innovation.
“Every day without one further risks public health, the personal information of Albertans, and damage to our economy. This is yet another failure in the UCP’s COVID response.”
Read more: Edmonton businesses not asking for bylaw help enforcing COVID-19 vaccine passport: Iveson
Many other provinces — including Quebec, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan — have already launched QR codes as part of their vaccine passport systems.
“There is no reason for the delays from the UCP,” Bilous said. “Other jurisdictions have already moved forward with this and Alberta is falling behind.
“As a result, they’re downloading responsibility on to businesses in the middle of this crisis.
“We need leadership from the government. We need a simple, secure and scannable vaccine passport,” Bilous said.
Alberta’s restrictions exemption program — known as a vaccine passport elsewhere in Canada — came into effect on Sept. 20.
Concerns have been raised about how easily a paper-based proof of vaccination can be forged.
On Sept. 14, in a government news release, the province said: “work is also underway to make proof of vaccination available through a QR code. A QR code will be an easier, faster and more secure way to share the immunization record when needed. The QR code is expected to be available in the coming weeks.”
Comments