Canada

Alberta’s vaccine passport starts today amid growing fourth wave

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 6:39 am
Click to play video: 'Proof of vaccination cards now available in Alberta' Proof of vaccination cards now available in Alberta
WATCH: Proof of vaccination cards now available in Alberta

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force today.

The program allows businesses and venues to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures if they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from anyone entering.

It applies at restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, concerts and fitness facilities, and is not mandatory.

When it was announced by Premier Jason Kenney last week, it also applied to retail stores and libraries, but they were removed from the list of eligible businesses over the weekend.

Kenney had previously opposed a vaccine passport over what he said were privacy concerns, but said last week it has become a necessary measure to protect Alberta’s hospitals that face the prospect of being overwhelmed in the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Read more: Alberta’s new proof of vaccination cards can be easily edited, residents say

Starting Sunday, Albertans were able to download cards with the dates they’d received their vaccinations, and a health ministry spokeswoman says work continues on a more secure QR code that will be available in the coming weeks.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
