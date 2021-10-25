Active cases of COVID-19 dip below 10,000 in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta continue to decline and have dropped below 10,000.

Alberta recorded 1,592 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days: 709 cases on Friday, 515 cases on Saturday and 368 cases on Sunday.

Alberta’s active cases have now dipped to 9,481, from 10,037 active cases Friday.

COVID-related hospitalizations and ICU admissions also dropped over the weekend. There are now 821 people in hospital with COVID-19, a decline from 889 people on Friday. Of those in hospital, 182 are being treated in intensive care, a drop from 191 patients Friday.

An additional 25 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,051.

Monday also kicked off Phase 2 of the province’s restrictions exemption program (REP), which means people entering businesses and venues that have implemented the program must now be fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose must have been administered at least 14 days prior.

Individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated are still able to access businesses and venues participating in the REP by providing a privately-paid, negative COVID-19 test, taken within the last 72 hours, or proof of medical exemption.

Businesses that bring in the REP — also known as a vaccine passport — require everyone entering to show proof of vaccination or a privately-paid-for negative test. This allows businesses to continue operating as usual, without reduced hours or capacity limits. Masking is still mandatory (when not eating and drinking).

As of Sunday afternoon, 86.6 per cent of Alberta’s eligible population 12 and older had received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.9 per cent were fully immunized.