Train collision with pedestrian once again cuts off access to Maple Crest neighbourhood

A pedestrian was hit by a train on a set of tracks that runs through a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Edmonton police asked drivers to avoid the area near Maple Road and 8 Street until further notice, as police investigate the collision between a train and a pedestrian.

It’s not know when the person was hit or how extensive their injuries were.

The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit was on scene and as of publishing, the train was at a standstill on the tracks, blocking the road in and out of the Maple Crest neighbourhood.

Maple Crest access concerns

For years, a lack of emergency access has frustrated residents of the neighbourhood.

View image in full screen There is only one paved entrance into the Maple Crest community in Edmonton, and its often blocked by trains. Global News

It sits on a pie-shaped sliver of land in southeast Edmonton, flanked by Whitemud Drive to the north and Anthony Henday Drive to the east and south. The nearest major road to the west is 17 Street, but getting to it requires crossing CN Rail tracks.

A shot of emergency vehicles being blocked from entering the Maple Crest community in southeast Edmonton. Courtesy / Ed de Amaral

Several times in recent years, residents have spotted ambulances, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles stuck at the train, unable to access the neighbourhood.

There is an unpaved secondary access road to the south of the neighbourhood, which connects to Meridian Street and on to 23 Avenue — however, it’s long and winding, and also crosses the same train tracks about two kilometres to the south.

When asked in January 2020, the company behind the Maple Crest development said it’s aware of the complaints.

Dream Development Edmonton said it plans to add a new connection to 23 Avenue when the community grows – saying at that time it would be within the next three years.

