Maple Crest residents concerned with trains blocking emergency access to Edmonton neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Edmonton’s Maple Crest neighbourhood said there are growing concerns about a lack of access to their community — due to a train crossing directly across the only road that goes into the area.

“It’s a beautiful neighbourhood,” said Ed de Amaral, who has lived in Maple Creek for four years. “It’s just the way the roads are made — one way in, one way out.”

The neighbourhood sits on a pie-shaped sliver of land in southeast Edmonton, flanked by Whitemud Drive to the north and Anthony Henday Drive to the east and south. The nearest major road to the west is 17 Street, but getting to it requires crossing CN Rail tracks.

There is only one paved entrance into the Maple Crest community in Edmonton, and its often blocked by trains. Global News

The CN train crossing on Maple Road NW often blocks traffic for 15 minutes, de Amaral said, but recently frustrations reached a tipping point when he spotted several emergency vehicles blocked from getting through.

Story continues below advertisement

“”[It] struck a chord because these first responders were trying to get to someone and save them,” he said.

“Who knows if it’s a matter of life and death, right? I just sat there and I’m like, ‘I gotta take a picture of this.'” Tweet This

Emergency vehicles being blocked from entering the Maple Crest community in southeast Edmonton. Courtesy / Ed de Amaral

The company behind the Maple Crest development said it’s aware of the complaints.

“The crossing has been brought to our attention, but I thought we alleviated that concern by providing the secondary access [road] which connects to Meridian Street which then ultimately connects to 23 Avenue,” said Giang Nguyen, the general manager for Dream Development Edmonton.

However, that road begins on a street marked “no exit”, is not paved and is long, winding and covered in snow — plus, it too crosses the same train tracks about two kilometres to the south.

The only other way into the community is a unpaved road.

Nguyen said the company followed the city’s bylaws when it comes to access points, and that the train only causes three to five minute delays.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just not a viable business plan to simply build all the network in… to accommodate a certain number of households,” Nguyen said. “We’re not discounting their welfare or importance.”

READ MORE: Grader hitting vehicles in southeast Edmonton caught on video

The company said it plans to add a new connection to 23 Avenue when the community grows.

“I heard that four years ago when I bought my house,” de Amaral said skeptically. Tweet This

Edmonton Fire confirmed to Global News they are aware of the secondary route and will use it if necessary.

— With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News