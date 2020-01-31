Maple Crest residents concerned with trains blocking emergency access to Edmonton neighbourhood

Residents of Edmonton’s Maple Crest neighbourhood said there are growing concerns about a lack of access to their community — due to a train crossing directly across the only road that goes into the area.
“It’s a beautiful neighbourhood,” said Ed de Amaral, who has lived in Maple Creek for four years. “It’s just the way the roads are made — one way in, one way out.”
The neighbourhood sits on a pie-shaped sliver of land in southeast Edmonton, flanked by Whitemud Drive to the north and Anthony Henday Drive to the east and south. The nearest major road to the west is 17 Street, but getting to it requires crossing CN Rail tracks.
The CN train crossing on Maple Road NW often blocks traffic for 15 minutes, de Amaral said, but recently frustrations reached a tipping point when he spotted several emergency vehicles blocked from getting through.
“Who knows if it’s a matter of life and death, right? I just sat there and I’m like, ‘I gotta take a picture of this.'”
The company behind the Maple Crest development said it’s aware of the complaints.
However, that road begins on a street marked “no exit”, is not paved and is long, winding and covered in snow — plus, it too crosses the same train tracks about two kilometres to the south.
Nguyen said the company followed the city’s bylaws when it comes to access points, and that the train only causes three to five minute delays.
“It’s just not a viable business plan to simply build all the network in… to accommodate a certain number of households,” Nguyen said. “We’re not discounting their welfare or importance.”
The company said it plans to add a new connection to 23 Avenue when the community grows.
“I heard that four years ago when I bought my house,” de Amaral said skeptically.
Edmonton Fire confirmed to Global News they are aware of the secondary route and will use it if necessary.
— With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News
