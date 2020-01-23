Grader hitting vehicles in southeast Edmonton caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

Video shared with Global News Thursday appears to show a grader damaging vehicles before driving away in southeast Edmonton early Thursday morning.

Kimberly Mansbridge lives in Mill Woods and woke up to find her husband’s Jeep and her Chevrolet SUV smashed into each other.

“I was shocked and I was upset, obviously, because who has money sitting around the fix it?” Mansbridge said. “And I had to work today, so that put a wrench in it.”

After discovering the damaged vehicles, she went across the street to her neighbour, who had surveillance cameras.

The video revealed that at around 3:10 a.m., the blade of a grader going east on 41 Avenue NW towards 66 Street caught the corner of the Chevy, pushing it into the back of the Jeep.

“I was actually really grateful he had footage because our camera didn’t pick it up, unfortunately,” Mansbridge said.

The video showed the grader backing up, before continuing down the avenue, which is not one of the streets included in the seasonal parking ban that’s been in effect since Wednesday.

Mansbridge said there was no sign anyone had tried to inform her of the damage, so she called the City of Edmonton. Mansbridge said the person she spoke with had no idea the hit and run had happened.

She also called Edmonton police. Officers stopped by her home and according to Mansbridge, the collision is being investigated as a hit and run.

Mansbridge has yet to find out how much the damage will cost to fix. Adding to the frustration — Mansbridge said her street didn’t even get plowed.

Global News reached out the city, but it is not yet known if the person driving the grader was a contract worker or a City of Edmonton employee.

— More to come…