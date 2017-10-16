Canada
Natural gas line ruptured by grader in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

Saskatoon police and firefighters were called to a ruptured gas line in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Monday.

A natural gas line was ruptured in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Monday

Saskatoon police said they were called to a report that a grader struck a small gas line in a back lane near Avenue T South and 20th Street West at around 11:30 a.m. CT.

A small leak occurred and five homes were evacuated as a precaution.

A Hazmat team also attended the scene.

Collective work between SaskEnergy and the Saskatoon Fire Department is being performed to mitigate the leak.

Police have restricted traffic and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

