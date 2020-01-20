Seasonal parking ban to take effect Wednesday as Edmonton emerges from deep freeze

Send this page to someone via email

A seasonal parking ban is set to take effect in Edmonton as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

Edmonton is finally emerging from the icy grip Mother Nature has held on Alberta’s capital for over a week, so city crews will be looking to plow and scrape off the snowpack that remained on roads during a bitterly cold deep freeze over the past few days.

Environment Canada forecast a high of -3 C for Edmonton on Monday and projects even warmer temperatures to grace the city before Sunday.

When the latest parking ban takes effect on Wednesday, drivers are not allowed to park on routes marked with “seasonal parking ban” signs.

Drivers are being warned that the ban will remain in effect until the city declares it is over, even if plows have already cleared their streets.

A parking ban was in effect earlier this month as crews tried to get a handle on snowfall that came just ahead of the city’s latest cold snap.

East of Edmonton, a seasonal parking ban is also set to take effect in Sherwood Park. That ban will be in place as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

