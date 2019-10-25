Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

City of Edmonton to try out odd/even parking restrictions for snow clearing

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 25, 2019 12:26 pm
Edmonton crews clear snow off city streets, Sunday, March 4, 2018. .
Edmonton crews clear snow off city streets, Sunday, March 4, 2018. . Dave Carels, Global News

Two Edmonton neighbourhoods have been selected as trial locations for changes to where drivers must park while the city is clearing their streets this winter.

Gold Bar and Silver Berry will see a new residential parking ban this winter that will see drivers able to park on one side of the street or the other, depending on whether the date is an odd or an even number.

READ MORE: Alberta budget 2019 full of ‘broken promises,’ bad news for taxpayers: officials

After residential blading is declared, the side of the street where houses have even numbers will be under a parking ban so city crews can come through and clear that side of the road. The next day, the parking ban would move to the side of the road with the odd-numbered houses, and crews would clear that side.

According to a Friday news release, the goal is to always have the road cleared in two days.

Story continues below advertisement

Just like now, drivers could face a $100 ticket if their vehicle isn’t moved from the respective side of the road when blading is to begin.

The pilot project won’t affect accessible parking stalls and windrow-free zones, the city said. Those will be cleared as normal. Cul-de-sacs will be exempt from the program due to equipment limitations, the city said.

READ MORE: Is Edmonton getting the most for its snow-plowing buck?

There are two public information sessions being offered by the city for residents who will be a part of the pilot program.

Gold Bar
Date: Monday, Oct. 28
Time: 4 – 7 p.m. (Drop-in, no scheduled presentation)
Location: Gold Bar Community League, Social Room (Skate Shack), 4620 105 – Ave. NW

Silver Berry
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29
Time: 4 – 7 p.m. (Drop-in, no scheduled presentation)
Location: Meadows Community Recreation Centre, Multi-purpose room 102, 2704 – 17 St.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of EdmontonSnow ClearingEdmonton snow clearingGold BarSilver BerryCity of Edmonton snow clearingEdmonton snow clearing pilot projectGold Bar snow clearingGold Bar snow clearing pilot projectSilver Berry snow clearingSilver Berry snow clearing pilot project
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.