City of Edmonton to try out odd/even parking restrictions for snow clearing

Two Edmonton neighbourhoods have been selected as trial locations for changes to where drivers must park while the city is clearing their streets this winter.

Gold Bar and Silver Berry will see a new residential parking ban this winter that will see drivers able to park on one side of the street or the other, depending on whether the date is an odd or an even number.

After residential blading is declared, the side of the street where houses have even numbers will be under a parking ban so city crews can come through and clear that side of the road. The next day, the parking ban would move to the side of the road with the odd-numbered houses, and crews would clear that side.

According to a Friday news release, the goal is to always have the road cleared in two days.

Just like now, drivers could face a $100 ticket if their vehicle isn’t moved from the respective side of the road when blading is to begin.

The pilot project won’t affect accessible parking stalls and windrow-free zones, the city said. Those will be cleared as normal. Cul-de-sacs will be exempt from the program due to equipment limitations, the city said.

There are two public information sessions being offered by the city for residents who will be a part of the pilot program.

Gold Bar

Date: Monday, Oct. 28

Time: 4 – 7 p.m. (Drop-in, no scheduled presentation)

Location: Gold Bar Community League, Social Room (Skate Shack), 4620 105 – Ave. NW

Silver Berry

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Time: 4 – 7 p.m. (Drop-in, no scheduled presentation)

Location: Meadows Community Recreation Centre, Multi-purpose room 102, 2704 – 17 St.