Crime

‘Sudden death’ reported in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 12:45 pm
Grey Bruce OPP, Bruce County EMS, the Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre responded to an injured person near Cyprus Lake Road. View image in full screen
Grey Bruce OPP, Bruce County EMS, the Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre responded to an injured person near Cyprus Lake Road. OPP handout

Police have reported a “sudden death” in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m., Grey Bruce OPP, Bruce County EMS, the Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre responded to an injured person near Cyprus Lake Road.

Read more: Murder charge laid following death in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Police said one person was pronounced dead, though they didn’t provide information around the circumstances.

The deceased’s identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Officers said a second person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

