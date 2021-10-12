Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid following death in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 6:40 pm
Norfolk County OPP say officers and emergency crews first responded to the incident just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. View image in full screen
Norfolk County OPP say officers and emergency crews first responded to the incident just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The Canadian Press

Police have charged a person from Shelburne, Ont., with murder after a dead body was found in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on Sunday.

At about 3 p.m., officers were called to Scugog Lane, where they found a woman deceased.

Read more: Canoeist’s body recovered in Dyers Bay in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

On Monday, officers arrested and charged Wazhir Gafoor, 32, from Shelburne, with first-degree murder.

Gafoor was remanded in custody with an appearance scheduled before Owen Sound court on Oct. 22.

The identity of the deceased is still under investigation.

Read more: Police identify 2 bodies recovered from water in North Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

The Grey Bruce OPP crime unit began the investigation with the help of the OPP’s forensic identification services, the west region emergency response team, the OPP Dufferin detachment and under the direction of the criminal investigation branch.

Investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there’s no threat to public safety.

Click to play video: 'Man on trial for murder of Toronto nurse admits to hitting her with crowbar' Man on trial for murder of Toronto nurse admits to hitting her with crowbar
Man on trial for murder of Toronto nurse admits to hitting her with crowbar – Aug 3, 2021
