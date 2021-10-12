Murder charge laid following death in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a person from Shelburne, Ont., with murder after a dead body was found in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on Sunday.

At about 3 p.m., officers were called to Scugog Lane, where they found a woman deceased.

On Monday, officers arrested and charged Wazhir Gafoor, 32, from Shelburne, with first-degree murder.

Gafoor was remanded in custody with an appearance scheduled before Owen Sound court on Oct. 22.

The identity of the deceased is still under investigation.

The Grey Bruce OPP crime unit began the investigation with the help of the OPP’s forensic identification services, the west region emergency response team, the OPP Dufferin detachment and under the direction of the criminal investigation branch.

Investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there’s no threat to public safety.

