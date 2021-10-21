Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver arrested after flight from RIDE spot check in Caledon, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 2:56 pm
The 22-year-old driver was charged with several different offences, according to police. View image in full screen
The 22-year-old driver was charged with several different offences, according to police. OPP handout

A 22-year-old driver from Toronto was charged after a police car was hit and the driver fled during the early morning hours of Thursday in Caledon, Ont.

At about 1 a.m., police say officers were conducting a RIDE checkpoint at Highway 410 and Valleywood Boulevard.

Read more: Shooting leaves 1 injured in Caledon, Ont.

A vehicle approached the checkpoint but didn’t stop and hit a police cruiser before fleeing, according to OPP officers.

Police said officers found the vehicle on Kennedy Road near Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard, where the vehicle lost control.

The driver then fled on foot before being apprehended a short distance away by officers.

Read more: School bus driver charged after Caledon, Ont. rollover

Story continues below advertisement

After the driver was arrested, officers learned that he had an outstanding warrant that was issued by the Toronto Police Service.

Caleb Odulate Stewart, 22, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, driving at an unlawful hour as a G1 driver and having a blood alcohol concentration above zero as a novice driver.

Odulate Stewart is scheduled to appear in Orangeville provincial court in January 2022.

Click to play video: 'Cyclist injured after collision with off-leash dog in Toronto speaks out' Cyclist injured after collision with off-leash dog in Toronto speaks out
Cyclist injured after collision with off-leash dog in Toronto speaks out
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCaledon tagCaledon OPP tagCaledon news tagTown of Caledon tagCaledon crime tagDriver flees police Caledon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers