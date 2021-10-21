Driver arrested after flight from RIDE spot check in Caledon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old driver from Toronto was charged after a police car was hit and the driver fled during the early morning hours of Thursday in Caledon, Ont.

At about 1 a.m., police say officers were conducting a RIDE checkpoint at Highway 410 and Valleywood Boulevard.

A vehicle approached the checkpoint but didn’t stop and hit a police cruiser before fleeing, according to OPP officers.

Police said officers found the vehicle on Kennedy Road near Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard, where the vehicle lost control.

The driver then fled on foot before being apprehended a short distance away by officers.

After the driver was arrested, officers learned that he had an outstanding warrant that was issued by the Toronto Police Service.

Caleb Odulate Stewart, 22, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, driving at an unlawful hour as a G1 driver and having a blood alcohol concentration above zero as a novice driver.

Odulate Stewart is scheduled to appear in Orangeville provincial court in January 2022.

