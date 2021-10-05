Shooting leaves 1 injured in Caledon, Ont.

Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person injured at a home in Caledon, Ont.
At about 7:35 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the scene in the area of Bramalea Road and King Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and police believe the incident was isolated.
Officers say there’s no threat to public safety.
Those with information are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
