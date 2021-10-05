Shooting leaves 1 injured in Caledon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person injured at a home in Caledon, Ont.

At about 7:35 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the scene in the area of Bramalea Road and King Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police believe the incident was isolated.

Officers say there’s no threat to public safety.

Those with information are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:22 Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police – Sep 25, 2021