Crime

Shooting leaves 1 injured in Caledon, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 1:10 pm
Shooting leaves 1 injured in Caledon, Ont. - image View image in full screen
Police handout

Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person injured at a home in Caledon, Ont.

At about 7:35 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the scene in the area of Bramalea Road and King Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Read more: School bus driver charged after Caledon, Ont. rollover

The man was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police believe the incident was isolated.

Officers say there’s no threat to public safety.

Those with information are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP Caledon Caledon OPP Caledon news Caledon shooting Bramalea Road Caledon King Street Caledon

