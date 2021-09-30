School bus driver charged after Caledon, Ont. rollover

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police say a school bus driver has been charged after a rollover in Caledon, Ont., on Thursday.

OPP said the single-vehicle crash happened on Healey Road, east of Centreville Creek Road.

Police said there were three students and the driver onboard, none of whom were reported to be injured.

Read more: No serious injuries reported after collision involving school bus and 2 cars in Toronto

Parents of the students were notified of the crash, police said.

The 45-year-old school bus driver has since been charged with careless driving.

Healey Road was closed in the area but has since reopened.

No injuries reported as a result of the collion. 45-year-old driver charged with Careless Driving.

The road has re-opened. ^in — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

1:08 2 injured after chain-reaction collision closes on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope 2 injured after chain-reaction collision closes on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope – Sep 23, 2021