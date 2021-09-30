Menu

Canada

School bus driver charged after Caledon, Ont. rollover

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 7:50 pm
A school bus rollover in Caledon on Thursday. View image in full screen
A school bus rollover in Caledon on Thursday. Twitter / @OPP_CR

Ontario Provincial Police say a school bus driver has been charged after a rollover in Caledon, Ont., on Thursday.

OPP said the single-vehicle crash happened on Healey Road, east of Centreville Creek Road.

Police said there were three students and the driver onboard, none of whom were reported to be injured.

Read more: No serious injuries reported after collision involving school bus and 2 cars in Toronto

Parents of the students were notified of the crash, police said.

The 45-year-old school bus driver has since been charged with careless driving.

Healey Road was closed in the area but has since reopened.

Click to play video: '2 injured after chain-reaction collision closes on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope' 2 injured after chain-reaction collision closes on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope
2 injured after chain-reaction collision closes on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope – Sep 23, 2021
