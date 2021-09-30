School bus driver charged after Caledon, Ont. rollover

Ontario Provincial Police say a school bus driver has been charged after a rollover in Caledon, Ont., on Thursday.
OPP said the single-vehicle crash happened on Healey Road, east of Centreville Creek Road.
Police said there were three students and the driver onboard, none of whom were reported to be injured.
Parents of the students were notified of the crash, police said.
The 45-year-old school bus driver has since been charged with careless driving.
Healey Road was closed in the area but has since reopened.
