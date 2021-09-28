No serious injuries reported after collision involving school bus and 2 cars in Toronto

No serious injuries have been reported after a collision involving a school bus in east Toronto on Tuesday.
According to a post on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just before 4:30 p.m.
Police said there was a collision involving a school bus and two cars.
Officers said paramedics were assessing one adult as well as one child who was on the bus and didn’t appear to be injured.
A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported one person to a local hospital with minor injuries.
A second person was being assessed at the scene and it wasn’t known if they would be taken to hospital or if that was the child mentioned by police.
The spokesperson added that they were called back to the scene to possibly assess a third person.
