Canada

No serious injuries reported after collision involving school bus and 2 cars in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 6:29 pm
The scene of the collision in east Toronto on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in east Toronto on Tuesday. Global News

No serious injuries have been reported after a collision involving a school bus in east Toronto on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said there was a collision involving a school bus and two cars.

Read more: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after crash in Brampton

Officers said paramedics were assessing one adult as well as one child who was on the bus and didn’t appear to be injured.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported one person to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A second person was being assessed at the scene and it wasn’t known if they would be taken to hospital or if that was the child mentioned by police.

The spokesperson added that they were called back to the scene to possibly assess a third person.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
